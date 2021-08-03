Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

HAYW stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34. Hayward has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.82.

Get Hayward alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hayward stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAYW shares. Bank of America started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hayward has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.