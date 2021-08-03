Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Hayward to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Hayward stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter worth $1,121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,519,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hayward by 17.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,135,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 599,374 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth about $291,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

