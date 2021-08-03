HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $523,000 Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $191.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.34. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $203.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

