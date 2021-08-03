HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $903,000 in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.