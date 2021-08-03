HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,016 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after buying an additional 663,656 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after buying an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,913,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,452,000 after buying an additional 52,080 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,517,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,232,000 after buying an additional 187,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.