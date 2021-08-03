HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNMR. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,507,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,409,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,949,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

DNMR opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

