HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 179 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,033,000 after buying an additional 84,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 93,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $315.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $218.35 and a 52 week high of $323.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

