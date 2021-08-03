HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 270 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK stock opened at $424.48 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $427.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.34.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.14.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.