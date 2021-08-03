HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

