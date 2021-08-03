HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 111.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.05.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $252.33. 12,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.19. The firm has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $254.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total value of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,504 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.