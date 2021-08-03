H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HEES traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,371. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

