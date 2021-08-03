Head-To-Head Analysis: OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) vs. Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) and Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares OMRON and Nomura Research Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMRON N/A N/A N/A Nomura Research Institute 12.37% 22.92% 12.65%

OMRON pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Nomura Research Institute pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Nomura Research Institute pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OMRON and Nomura Research Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMRON 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nomura Research Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OMRON and Nomura Research Institute’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMRON $6.24 billion 2.85 $689.03 million N/A N/A Nomura Research Institute $5.19 billion 3.80 $642.64 million $1.07 30.23

OMRON has higher revenue and earnings than Nomura Research Institute.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of OMRON shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

OMRON has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OMRON beats Nomura Research Institute on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies. Its Electronic and Mechanical Components Business provides relays, switches, connectors, sensors, and components/units for amusement equipment. The company's Social Systems, Solutions and Service Business offers terminals and systems, including PV inverters and storage batteries; railway station systems, such as automated ticket gates and ticket vending machines, traffic and road management systems, payment systems, and UPS that protect equipment from unexpected power disruption; and transport management systems and infrastructure monitoring systems, as wells provides a range of solutions comprising software development and maintenance services to support the social infrastructure. Its Healthcare Business offers blood pressure monitors, nebulizers, electrotherapy TENS devices, digital thermometers, body composition monitors, and other products, such as activity monitors, AEDs, etc. The company was formerly known as OMRON Tateisi Electronics Co. and changed its name to OMRON Corporation in January 1990. OMRON Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc. The company's Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors. Its Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online services primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The company's IT Platform Services segment engages in the data center operation activities and construction of platforms and networks to the Financial IT and Industrial IT Solutions segments, as well as provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. This segment is also involved in research related to advance IT, etc. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

