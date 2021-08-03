Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Short Interest Down 17.4% in July

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 10,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.8 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of HCSG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.05. 569,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,213. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.31.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,893 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after buying an additional 941,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after buying an additional 306,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after buying an additional 246,129 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCSG. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

