Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Short Interest Update

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HTLD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. 19,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

