Hecla Mining (HL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Hecla Mining to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hecla Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HL opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.76. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.30.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $425,711.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

