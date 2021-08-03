Hedget (HGET) Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.43 or 0.00011537 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00061933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.05 or 0.00801907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00093689 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042133 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

