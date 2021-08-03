Helmet.insure (HELMET) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $10.82 million and approximately $733,089.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000779 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00101614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00140967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,635.79 or 1.00247914 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.02 or 0.00843314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,059,522 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

