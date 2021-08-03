Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,037 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $92,675,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $90,177,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 63.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,003,000 after purchasing an additional 459,181 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 138.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 591,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,980,000 after purchasing an additional 343,156 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $593,192.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,300.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

