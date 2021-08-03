Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Henry Schein also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.81. 23,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,178. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $261,734.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,502.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

