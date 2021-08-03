Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. This is an increase from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Highway has decreased its dividend by 17.2% over the last three years.

Get Highway alerts:

HIHO stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a PE ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 0.17. Highway has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.94%.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.