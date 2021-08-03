Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.620-$3.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Several research firms have commented on HIW. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.20.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

