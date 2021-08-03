Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.620-$3.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.17.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on HIW. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.20.
In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
