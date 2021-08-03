Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HLT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.79.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $127.87 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $136.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,376,000 after buying an additional 142,230 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after buying an additional 5,434,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,385,000 after buying an additional 279,636 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,077,000 after purchasing an additional 68,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,019,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,117,000 after purchasing an additional 260,303 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

