Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on HEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEP traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.17. 15,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,007. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.47%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

