HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Update

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 132,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HTBI stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $434.20 million, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.67. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In related news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 9,328 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $257,452.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,213.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $108,100.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,298 shares of company stock worth $1,634,228. 7.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,581,000 after acquiring an additional 83,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 117,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 755.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares during the period. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.