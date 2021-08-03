Honest (HNST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $94,028.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $94,028.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Honest has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00099516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00139737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,256.08 or 0.99745283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.27 or 0.00840253 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

