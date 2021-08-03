Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $236.14 and last traded at $236.05, with a volume of 12017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.99. The company has a market cap of $160.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 452,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,204,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 242,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

