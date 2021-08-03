Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.51. 2,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,440. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

HMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

