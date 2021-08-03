Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Given New GBX 1,035 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 1,035 ($13.52) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HWDN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 905.80 ($11.83) on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 915.60 ($11.96). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 830.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The stock has a market cap of £5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

