H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.15

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.15 and last traded at C$17.01, with a volume of 215465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HR.UN. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 8.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.45.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

