HRT Financial LP Purchases New Position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,498 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,561,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 5,032,636 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,861,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 3,592,868 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,340,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 759,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 26,781,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after buying an additional 701,795 shares in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NAK stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $231.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.