HSBC Downgrades Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lancashire from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lancashire has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

