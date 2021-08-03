HSBC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MTCH has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Get Match Group alerts:

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $161.34 on Tuesday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.22. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,830 shares of company stock worth $7,001,972 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 114.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.