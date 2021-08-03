Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.66.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,889,000 after purchasing an additional 304,431 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Hub Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 942,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,765,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 598,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

