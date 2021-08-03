HUNT (HUNT) Market Cap Hits $34.33 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. HUNT has a total market cap of $34.33 million and $15.61 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HUNT has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.04 or 0.00809645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00094995 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042153 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

