Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 19.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 703,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 112,648 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 44.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. 392,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,084,098. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

