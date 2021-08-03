Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given New $18.75 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $18.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.03.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.00 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.