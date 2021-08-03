Hxro Market Cap Reaches $109.41 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market capitalization of $109.41 million and approximately $754,382.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hxro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00061884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.24 or 0.00803123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00093701 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00042073 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,755,772 coins. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.