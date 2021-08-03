Hycroft Mining (HYMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Hycroft Mining to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million. On average, analysts expect Hycroft Mining to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04. Hycroft Mining has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hycroft Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 11,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $34,587.10. Also, CFO Stanton K. Rideout purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,171,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,063,782. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.