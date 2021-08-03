I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Short Interest Update

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

IMAB has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

I-Mab stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.14. 412,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,105. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

