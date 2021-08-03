IAM Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 11,095 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after acquiring an additional 989,433 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after acquiring an additional 889,952 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 746,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,716,000 after acquiring an additional 277,844 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.66. 55,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.17. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

