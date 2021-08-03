IAM Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87.

