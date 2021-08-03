IAMGOLD (IMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter.
IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.41 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$3.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.
