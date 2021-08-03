IAMGOLD (IMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.41 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$3.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMG shares. Cormark set a C$3.25 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.70.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

