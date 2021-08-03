Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.86 million.Ichor also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.060 EPS.

Shares of Ichor stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 2.29. Ichor has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICHR. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.71.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

