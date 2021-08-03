ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. ICL Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICL shares. TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ICL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

ICL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.36. 5,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,198,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 174,147 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 229,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 67,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 61,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

