IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Short Interest Up 24.3% in July

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of IDYA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,107 shares of company stock valued at $441,164 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.