IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $8.19 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

NYSE APD opened at $288.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.38. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

