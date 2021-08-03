IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,236 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Biogen by 7,143.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after acquiring an additional 78,580 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Biogen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $331.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.18. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.