IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 5,196 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 1,157.9% in the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM opened at $390.29 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $386.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.67.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

