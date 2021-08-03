IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at Morgan Stanley

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INFO. Truist lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.75.

INFO stock opened at $117.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $119.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 109,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 36,198 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,825,000 after buying an additional 148,908 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in IHS Markit by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

