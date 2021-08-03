IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $680,036.88 and approximately $38,754.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00060644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.94 or 0.00819027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00095351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00042343 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

